O'Neil ready for 'big plus' Brooks to contribute to survival bid

David BrooksPA Media

Gary O'Neil has backed David Brooks to be "a big plus" for Bournemouth in the final months of the season.

Brooks made his long-awaited return to professional football at Aston Villa two weeks ago after recovering from Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma.

He continued his comeback with a 45-minute appearance in the Hampshire Cup this week against Bournemouth, scoring a hat-trick and claiming an assist.

"He was always planning to do 45 minutes - and it was very eventful!" O'Neil said. "I don't think he would have expected to come back and score three.

"But it will be a good 45 for him. He's been doing good bits in training.

"We'll keep building him and he'll be a big plus for us. We're delighted that he's now all good and we'll use him in the next eight weeks."