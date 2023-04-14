Flynn Downes has sent a warning to Premier League leaders Arsenal that West Ham are due a result against one of the top sides.

The Hammers host the Hammers on Sunday having yet to beat one of the so-called 'big six' this season, but boosted their hopes of staying up with a win over Fulham last weekend.

"We are due a result against a big team. I think it's coming," said Downes.

"We got a big win against Fulham the other day so it's positive and we'll take that into Sunday.

"Look at our team - our team is a good team. We don't fear them, they're coming to our home, so we're going to take them on, and that's it."

The east London side will be looking to finish the season on a high after a 1-1 draw at Belgian side Gent in the first leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final on Thursday night.

"That was a tough game. They were a good side, they knew what they were doing, set up very well," said the midfielder.

"They were very aggressive and we just weren't at our best, simple as that really. We did well to get the 1-1.

That result sets up an intriguing battle at the London stadium next Thursday, where the Hammers will be hoping to reach a European semi-final for the second season in row.

"We're looking forward to it. We'll analyse what we did, learn from where we went wrong and go again," added Downes.

"That's our goal at the end of the day. In the Premier League it obviously hasn't been our best campaign but we're looking at this competition like this is our chance to win a trophy.

"For the club and for everyone, it's massive. That's the goal."