Marcus Rashford's scintillating form since the World Cup has showed what a "big player" he is for Manchester United, says former England goalkeeper Robert Green - but does hide a few questions about the goalscoring of other players.

The 25-year-old was the matchwinner once again on Thursday against Real Betis, firing home a terrific strike from outside the penalty area.

He has 27 goals in 43 appearances this season, with Bruno Fernandes (eight) boasting the second-most for United.

"Big players produce big moments and score big goals - Rashford ticked every one of those," Green told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"It's just a brilliant strike - a wonderful touch and then he's battered it in.

"You did wonder, though, when Rashford went off, even against a tiring and deflated team, that they could not find a clinical edge. You expected United to put them to the sword."

Erik ten Hag's side are third in the Premier League but their goal difference of +6 is the lowest in the top nine. They have also scored fewer goals than Brighton and Brentford, and are more than 20 behind leaders Arsenal.

"They just keep going and that's pretty much all they can do," said Green. "The players are playing for the places that have not been decided yet, for their careers."

