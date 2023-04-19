Ajax 2-3 Tottenham (semi-final second leg, 8 May 2019)

Aggregate 3-3: Tottenham win on away goals

Tottenham travelled to Ajax for the second leg of their semi-final trailing 1-0, and things went from bad to worse in Amsterdam when Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech put Ajax 3-0 ahead on aggregate before the break.

Spurs needed to score three times without reply to progress, and were given a glimmer of hope 10 minutes into the second half through Lucas Moura before it was game on just four minutes later.

Moura pounced on a loose ball in the box after Fernando Llorente's shot was saved and he curled home to put the hosts on the ropes.

The stunning turnaround was completed in the 95th minute when Moura completed his hat-trick to seal Tottenham's spot in the final on away goals, leaving Ajax players strewn across the turf in disbelief.

