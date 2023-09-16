Beale cares too much to walk away - gossip
Manager Michael Beale insists he cares too much about Rangers to walk away. (Sun), external
Rangers midfielder John Lundstram insists the squad are fully behind under pressure Beale. (Herald - subscription required), external
Defender Filip Helander feared his career might be over after deciding against an operation during the injury interrupted end to his spell at Rangers. (Record), external
Former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos' Santos debut as a substitute ended in a 3-0 defeat by Cruzeiro, with his manager Diego Aguirre under pressure after a difficult spell. (Sun), external
Scotland's midweek defeat by England reminded Graeme Souness of Rangers' heavy loss to Liverpool last season (Record), external
Plymouth's former Rangers forward Ryan Hardie is targeting a Scotland call-up. (Herald - subscription required), external