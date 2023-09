Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad are ready to lodge a £200m bid for 31-year-old Liverpool star Mohamed Salah but fear time is running out before Thursday's transfer deadline. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Salah will not leave Liverpool this year, however, despite being offered a contract worth between $500m and $600m [£400m-£480m] over three years. (Footmercato - in French), external

