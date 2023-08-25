An insight into Julio Enciso's injury: "It is a long period we have to stay without Julio. Unfortunately this can happen in football. I am sorry for him because he was playing really well, it is a shame."

The manager still wants more incomings before the transfer window closes: "I would like to build a stronger squad. Before the injury of Julio, my focus was on another attacker. Especially now without Julio I think we need another."

Kaoru Mitoma is "one of the best" wingers in the world and "we are lucky to play with him in our team."

Evan Ferguson will start for Brighton, De Zerbi confirms: "Tomorrow, Ferguson plays in the first XI. We have no other team news."

Pervis Estupinan was described as one of Brighton's most "crucial players" and De Zerbi added: "He starts as left-back but you can find him in the striker position. "He is a very smart player."

Despite Brighton's electrifying start to the season, the Italian wants more: "We can play better, score more, create more and at the same time, can concede less. We have to think in the same way together."