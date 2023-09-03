Crystal Palace 3-2 Wolves: Key stats
Crystal Palace have won five of their last six Premier League games against Wolves (L1), while Wolves are the first team they've won four in a row against at home in the top-flight since Wimbledon (1989-1992).
Wolves' first three league goals this season were scored by substitutes – they're the first team in the history of the Premier League to have their first three goals of a season come from the bench.
Jean-Philippe Mateta assisted two goals from the bench today – he's only the second Crystal Palace player to provide two assists as a substitute in a Premier League match, after Attilio Lombardo against Derby in April 1998.
Joel Ward made his 273rd Premier League start for Crystal Palace, the joint-most of any player for the club along with Wilfried Zaha.
With his two assists today, Pedro Neto now has the most Premier League assists of any Wolves player since he joined the club ahead of the 2019-20 season (13).