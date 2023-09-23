Luton striker Carlton Morris has been speaking following the draw against 10-man Wolves: "It's a bittersweet one. It's taken us time to acclimatise to the Premier League. I think that was our best performance. We deserved more from the game.

"Sometimes things don't just fall for us. That's the way the cookie is crumbling at the minute. The fans keep us going.

"We're winners in that dressing room, we want to win the games and give these fans more to cheer about. We'll knuckle down."