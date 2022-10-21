Former Premier League midfielder Leon Osman says Leicester are looking more comfortable at the back after keeping back-to-back clean sheets at home.

A﻿fter a poor start to the season, Brendan Rodgers' side have moved off the foot of the table and are unbeaten in their last three at King Power Stadium.

When asked if the Foxes impressed him, Osman told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "I think they did what was necessary. Brendan Rodgers will be most pleased with a third consecutive clean sheet at home.

"When you are at the bottom and are trying to build on something, not conceding goals is huge. It always gives you a chance of winning games. I was here on the first day of the season when they looked comfortable for an hour, scored two goals and then showed that vulnerability at the back. They haven’t showed that as much of late."

Osman said Wout Faes' relationship with Leicester fans helped bring the stadium alive.

"He’s the type of player that loves the crowd involvement. He breathes off it and seems to react to it," he said.

"He’s loving the fact that they are enjoying his performances. He had a couple of moments where he made last-ditch challenges and he was chest-bumping his team-mates and leaving it all out there and the fans respond to that. Suddenly when you have got that player and fan interaction, the whole stadium comes alive and the players start believing in themselves again."

H﻿ear more reaction to Thursday's game on BBC Sounds