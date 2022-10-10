'I have a really good relationship with Forest fans' - Cash
Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash says he is really looking forward to returning to the City Ground after leaving Nottingham Forest in 2020.
The Poland international made 141 appearances for Forest between 2015-2020, before moving to Villa for £16m in September 2020.
The 25-year-old, who has just come back from injury, told the Villa website:, external "Since I left I have really looked forward to the day I am going back. I was there for six to seven years and done a lot for the club as well as the club doing a lot for me. It is a mutual thing.
"I have a really good relationship there with the fans but obviously they have signed a lot of players, so a lot of players have changed. Although the people behind the scenes are the same but I am going there for one reason and that is to win. It is nice to go and see old faces.
"I have played many times at the City Ground so I know what the fans are like and they can change it in seconds. I know there league position isn't great but the City Ground is always the 12th man.
"They have got good players so we are not looking at the league position but giving them respect. It should be a good game."