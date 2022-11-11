Lampard on Calvert-Lewin, midweek mistakes and Bournemouth
Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton's game against Bournemouth on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the Toffees boss:
Dominic Calvert-Lewin dislocated his shoulder against Newcastle but played on, so has been struggling with that as well as a knee injury.
Lampard said he doesn't require any surgery and "we expect him back for Wolves on Boxing Day".
On whether he will sign attacking players in the January transfer window, Lampard said: "We are certainly considering it."
He said he understands fans' frustration after Everton's Carabao Cup exit and added: "We made mistakes and missed clear chances."
Lampard said he is "delighted" for Conor Coady and Jordan Pickford after making England's World Cup squad and said James Tarkowski "stated a great case".
On beating Bournemouth to ensure Everton aren't in the bottom three going into the World Cup break, he said: "It will be really nice to go into a big break like that. We all look at the table so no doubt it will be nice."
Lampard said the Cherries "have a good home record this season" and added: "It’s a tough Premier League away game, they are all tough."
