Aston Villa v West Ham: Team news

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who had travelled to Argentina during the week for family reasons, is available for Aston Villa.

Morgan Sanson and Jaden Philogene-Bidace are sidelined by illness but Leon Bailey could make his first Villa start.

West Ham United have no new injury concerns but could rotate their starting line-up following the Carabao Cup win over Manchester City.

Alex Kral may return to the squad after completing Covid-19 self-isolation.

