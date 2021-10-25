Liverpool will take some stopping

Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

There’s no doubt Chelsea and Manchester City will be right up there when it comes to the title race this season. Yet at Old Trafford yesterday we were all reminded that Liverpool could well be the team to beat.

They dismantled Manchester United with so much ease it was scarcely believable. Jurgen Klopp’s men are once again the real deal, and look every inch as good as they were when they won the title – in fact they’re starting to look even better.

Liverpool’s fifth and final goal at Old Trafford was scored after 50 minutes and had they decided to keep up the intensity, the scoreline might have been even worse for United. They didn’t have to – the game was over when Mohamed Salah made it 3-0, and the last 40 minutes was comfort personified.

Liverpool are now unbeaten in 22 games, and have scored at least three goals in each of their past eight away matches in all competitions - and in three of those they’ve scored five. Salah has scored in 10 successive games and is arguably in the form of his life. The best player in the world by some distance.

This is not the Liverpool of last season, when injuries hit them hard. Virgil van Dijk’s return makes them once again purr with grace and assuredness. If Joel Matip misses out there’s Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, or Nat Phillips. If Andrew Robertson doesn’t play there’s Kostas Tsimikas.

If Klopp wants to leave Sadio Mane out – as he did yesterday, there’s Diogo Jota to play, or Roberto Firmino. His options in midfield may be hit by injuries to James Milner and Naby Keita – but he’s got Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and don’t forget there’s Fabinho to come back. Liverpool, on this form, will take some stopping.