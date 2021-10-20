From the old-school dogged defensive stalwarts to today's high-energy, flying wing-backs, the role of the full-back has changed dramatically over the years. But who ranks among the best in the Premier League era?

That was the subject tackled by Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards in the latest Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast.

Three Manchester United players make the list, with Patrice Evra ranked fourth by Richards and ninth by Shearer. The Frenchman won five Premier League titles during his nine-year stay at Old Trafford.

Denis Irwin was ranked seventh by Richards and second by Shearer, while another member of United's 1999 treble-winning side, Gary Neville, was ranked second by Richards and fifth by Shearer.

Shearer on Evra: "He was a brilliant player - quick, strong, he got up and down and was a part of that Manchester United team that were hugely successful."

Shearer on Irwin: "He was Mr Reliable, hardly ever missed games and scored goals. The £600,000 Manchester United paid for him from Oldham, talk about value for money. He paid that back and a few million more. He was always the quiet one in that Manchester United team, but he was like the silent assassin."

Richards on Neville: "I wouldn't say, when I look at his game, that he was the best full-back, but it is his consistency that means he is this high up. And playing that many games for Manchester United and all that he won."

Who else made the cut?

And listen to how they reached their final list in Match of the Day: Top 10 on BBC Sounds