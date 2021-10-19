Tuesday talking point: Brendan's happy and so is our bank balance

Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

What a difference an international break can make.

This time two weeks ago we were lamenting giving a two-goal lead and two points away to Crystal Palace, who, with total respect to them, are proving my pre-season predictions totally wrong.

Then as players slowly returned from international duty, news broke of Newcastle going from Ant and Dec’s nightmare to Ant and Dec’s best dream ever. Our support for the long-suffering Toon Army wasn’t to last as they started to be linked with half our team and manager.

Now, players will be sold - that's football - but Leicester are no longer a need-to-sell club, but when we do sell our bank manager is a very happy person (thanks for the £80m, Mr Glazer).

However, what was pleasing for all Foxes fans at the weekend was Brendan Rodgers’ statement – he is happy at Leicester and believes there is still much to achieve with the current squad.

No guarantees, obviously, but nice to see him say it to the media and public.

Oh yes, we also ended Manchester United’s 29-match unbeaten away run. How did that £80m work out on Saturday?