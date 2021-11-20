Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal - Arteta reaction

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta: "I think the first half was very competitive. We both had moments and we competed well.

"At 1-0 down we go to half-time, it is the moment we have to be patient but we were completely the opposite. We completely crashed.

"That's why we lose the game - the rest is a consequence of the frustration of having to chase the game.

"We know they will punish you. They can press, they are one of the best at it. Mistakes are a part of football.

"They have been the best team in Europe because they can dominate in every aspect. They were better than us."