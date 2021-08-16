BBC Sport

Tottenham v Man City: In pictures

image sourceGetty Images
image caption

The build-up to Tottenham's game against Manchester City was dominated by Harry Kane, who was not included in the Spurs matchday squad amid continued speculation about his future

Published
image sourceReuters
image caption

After a tight and tense first half, a rapid Tottenham counter-attack at the start of the second saw Son Heung-min cut inside from the right and curl a shot beyond goalkeeper Ederson

image sourceReuters
image caption

Son's goal sparked scenes of bedlam in the stands, something we have not seen at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for 17 months

image sourceGetty Images
image caption

New Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo also clearly enjoyed Son's strike

image sourceReuters
image caption

It was not a happy afternoon for Manchester City and £100m man Jack Grealish - much to the delight of the Tottenham fans, who celebrated an impressive opening day victory