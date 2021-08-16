Tottenham v Man City: In pictures

Tottenham v Man City: In picturesimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionThe build-up to Tottenham's game against Manchester City was dominated by Harry Kane, who was not included in the Spurs matchday squad amid continued speculation about his futurePublished1 hour agoimage sourceReutersimage captionAfter a tight and tense first half, a rapid Tottenham counter-attack at the start of the second saw Son Heung-min cut inside from the right and curl a shot beyond goalkeeper Edersonimage sourceReutersimage captionSon's goal sparked scenes of bedlam in the stands, something we have not seen at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for 17 monthsimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionNew Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo also clearly enjoyed Son's strikeimage sourceReutersimage captionIt was not a happy afternoon for Manchester City and £100m man Jack Grealish - much to the delight of the Tottenham fans, who celebrated an impressive opening day victory