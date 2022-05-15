Watford 1-5 Leicester City: Hodgson reaction

Watford boss Roy Hodgson to BBC Sport: "I didn’t see it coming at half-time. We were disappointed with the two goals we conceded in the first half. They were individual errors. I thought we’d done enough in the first half and showed enough threat.

"That goal within seconds of the restart put Leicester in a really good position. Bad mistakes led to the goals. When you analyse the goals we conceded, there isn’t a lot good you could say. Crass individual errors and we find ourselves on the end of a very bad defeat.

"It’s disappointing considering how the same team performed against Everton. It was tough for everyone, not least our fans. We gave them a shred of hope we could build on that and give them something more to cheer.

"The mistakes today were particularly bad. I know our players are gutted about those mistakes."