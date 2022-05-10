'The guys believe' - European dream still alive for Wolves

Wolves' players have belief going into Wednesday's game against Manchester City and are "focused" on the chase for European football, says first-team coach Carlos Cachada.

Bruno Lage missed Saturday's 2-2 draw with Chelsea and is still currently testing positive for Covid-19, leaving Cachada to take care of Tuesday's media duties.

With City and Liverpool still to play, much has been made of the role Wolves can play in the title race, but the Portuguese coach said that isn't on their radar.

He added: "The guys don't talk too much about that because we still have our aims and goals. The guys are focused on that and that's it.

"First of all, let's win against Manchester City. It's going to be difficult, but the guys believe. They show character when we need them to.

"First, I hope we can get the best result, then second, the best points we can get until the end of the season.

"If we reach seventh then much better."

Cachada said Wolves are hopeful Lage will return a negative Covid test in time to be in the dugout for Wednesday's game at Molineux.

Lage was forced to watch Sunday's match at Stamford Bridge from the training ground, but was in regular contact with his staff on the touchline.

"He is humble enough to share his opinions, to share his work, to share his philosophy and identity, and he likes to ask for help from the people we have around," said Cachada.

"He hopes, all the time, all of us will contribute to his work. He likes that and we like that because we feel part of the plan."