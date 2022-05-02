Manchester United 3-0 Brentford: Rangnick reaction

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick, speaking to BBC Sport: "We deserved to win, this was a decisive victory. Probably one of our best performances in possession.

"There were still defensive gaps but not as big as they have been. In general a good home performance in our last home game of the season and a chance for our fans to celebrate.

"We could have scored more. You could see the players had come together and liked to play each other. I think Juan Mata helped us a lot with Matic and helped us to stay in possession.

"There were not that many giveaways and more control of the ball. We are more of a possession based team not a counter pressing transitional team. In general we are a team with the players on the pitch tonight who like to play with possession of the ball.

"I am very happy for Bruno that he scored and a better performance in the last couple of games."