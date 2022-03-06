Watford 2-3 Arsenal: Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told BBC Sport: "Credit to Watford, they are fighting for their lives. They changed their team and it is hard to beat them.

"We are getting better and better, the understanding between the players is getting better and we should have scored more today."

On his role in appearing to leave his technical area and throwing the ball to Bukayo Saka before the third goal: "I saw the ball there and saw an opportunity to take an advantage. I don't know if I should have done it but that is the way I live the game and I couldn't help myself.

"I see how willing they [the players] are every day to train and improve. I think they are enjoying playing together and when some days, it is not your best day, you somehow manage to win and that is important.

"We have to be very honest with ourselves and our defensive structure was not good enough today. We allowed some chances and it is something we will work on."

On the race for the top four: "We are there now and we'll go game by game. Every game is a rollercoaster, we have three big games coming up in a week."