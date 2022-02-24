Leeds host Tottenham at Elland Road in the Premier League this weekend hoping to recover from a 6-0 thumping at Liverpool on Wednesday.

Marcelo Bielsa has seen his side conceded an alarming amount of goals this season, and after Burnley's win over Spurs, Leeds find themselves just three points clear of the relegation zone, with the Clarets, in 18th place, holding two games in hand over them.

So, what changes could be made for the visit of Antonio Conte's men? Or would you stick with the same starting XI given the fact key players like Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford are still missing?

