Tuchel praises 'exceptional' Mendy

Thomas Tuchel had only good things to say about Edouard Mendy on Tuesday, adding that the goalkeeper is constantly improving and developing.

Chelsea have won all six games in all competitions since Mendy returned from the Africa Cup of Nations, conceding only twice.

Speaking before the Champions League game at Lille, Tuchel said: "Edou is a top guy with a strong character.

"He is also very humble. I think everyone at Chelsea, including the supporters, wish this success for him because he gives everything for the team. He is playing a key role and we are so pleased with how he has developed.

"He has been exceptional since I took over at Chelsea. He has played a key role, been mentally strong, and on the pitch he has been key to our top performances.

"He is very calm and he transmits that calmness to our defenders. He always thinks about the team. He is exceptional and I am very happy to have him in my squad. I am pleased to coach him and it's great to have him here every day. He is fantastic."