As well as the Europa League quarter-final draw, the semi-final draw has also been made.

If West Ham overcome Lyon in the last eight, they will face either Eintract Frankfurt or Barcelona in the semi-finals.

The two-legged quarter-finals will take place on 7 and 14 April, the semi-finals are on 28 April and 5 May with the final in Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Wednesday, 18 May.