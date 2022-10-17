W﻿e asked for your post-match reaction after Sunday's game at Elland Road.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

L﻿eeds fans:

M﻿artin: I was at the match. Leeds first-half were clueless in attack with Rodrigo playing. Second half with Bamford they were superb but just couldn't score.

R﻿yan: Despite losing, I saw plenty of reasons to be optimistic. Leeds close to completely dominated the second half, against the league leaders no less, but a lack of confidence in front of goal was our downfall. Reinforcements are without a doubt required in the winter, specifically up front!

C﻿hris: Best performance all season, I thought Leeds played better than they did against Chelsea as Arsenal are at present a much better side. Disappointing not to get anything from the game but lots to admire. Play anything like against Leicester on Thursday and hopefully three points.

A﻿rsenal fans:

H﻿elder: Leeds away is never an easy game. Tough opponents and surely gave Arsenal a torrid afternoon… This young Arsenal team seriously learned that when the going gets tough, the tough gets going… It’s all part of the education. To come out with the three points is invaluable. All in all an excellent Sunday as we now sit four points ahead on top of the league!

E﻿ric: That was a bit of a warning sign. We didn't play our best. We got a bit lucky. We were sloppy in the second half. Despite that, I think we CAN win the league. It's statistically improbable, but results defying statistics are what make football such an intriguing game. A great season can be a series of good moments. Let's keep it up.

A﻿lec: People always say that the best teams find ways to win even when they play poorly, but I hope we don't ride our luck in too many more games as we'll soon run out. It's good to see some defensive resilience after years of lacking, but some more consistency in our attacking players, plus better depth from future transfer windows, won't go amiss.