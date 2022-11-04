M﻿ike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

James Tarkowski remains hopeful that he’ll be on the plane with England for the World Cup in Qatar later this month.

The Everton defender has impressed this season, being singled out for praise by the Match of the Day 2 team after the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

“I want to go, I want to be there,” he told BBC Radio Manchester. “I’ve been playing well.”

England have defensive issues ahead of the tournament, with the likes of Kyle Walker and Ben Chilwell injured and the form of others, such as Harry Maguire, under scrutiny.

Tarkowski has been playing alongside another England defender, Connor Coady, for the Toffees, with back-to-back clean sheets in their last two games. They are playing in front of England first-choice goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at club level.

“We’re in a team that’s doing pretty well playing around England’s number one and Coady has been a regular in the England squad for a good few years now,” he added.

“I’m in a good place, we’ll see where it goes. I’m not putting too much expectation on it, so if I do go I’ll be really happy, if I don’t so be it.

“I don’t focus on other players in my position because I want it to be down to my work and what I’m about rather than someone’s out of form or injured. I can only look at what I’m doing myself, I’ve got my head down and worked hard for the last few years since I was there. I don’t put too much expectation on it.”

L﻿isten to the full discussion with Tarkowski from 18'00 on BBC Sounds