M﻿ikel Arteta says the role played by Edu at Arsenal is "really important" and hopes the club's technical director remains in his post for "a long time".

E﻿arlier this week reports emerged, external on Arsenal opening contract talks with Edu, who became the club's first technical director in 2019.

T﻿he 44-year-old has been instrumental in bringing new faces to the club, such as Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko - key players in helping the Gunners sit top of the Premier League.

Arteta says Edu is part of a club hierarchy that is prepared to challenge him if as a coach he wants something that is "not the best thing for the club".

"I just hope he stays here for a long time because I think it’s going to be a really positive thing for the club," Arteta said.

"I work with him really well, I think he’s a super important figure at the club who represents all the values and ideas that we want, to do everything in the right way, and hopefully that will be the case.

"There is a lot happening in a football club and he has a huge role and he has a really good way of communicating with people and managing a lot of things that happen daily. For me and for the team he is really important."