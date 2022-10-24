Captain Liam Cooper says Leeds' players are fully behind boss Jesse Marsch.

S﻿peaking after Sunday's defeat by Fulham, he said: "Angry, disappointed. We’ve let ourselves down. When we are on top in games we have to take those chances and if you don’t the pressure comes. They scored off three set pieces and it’s not good enough. We’ve got to rectify that quickly."

O﻿n if he has a message to fans, he said: "We understand their anger, it’s not been good enough. This club needs to be winning games and we’re not at the moment. We’ve given ourselves too much to do and we need to get back on the training pitch, roll our sleeves up, work hard and that’s what we’ve got to do. We know what’s expected of us and we’ve got to go and do that.

"We’re fully behind the manager. We believe in the manager. We started the game very well, got the first goal and then conceded a stupid goal and that’s down to us, the players on the pitch."