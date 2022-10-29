Robbie Neilson has urged injury-ravaged Hearts to grind out results until the winter break.

The Tynecastle boss admits he has little scope for rotation at Ross County on Sunday with an injury toll running into double figures.

"We knew it was going to be a tough schedule - 26 games in the first three months of the campaign,” said Neilson.

“We've got Ross County, Istanbul, Motherwell then we go Rangers away and Livi before we get to thebreak.

"This European campaign was always going to be difficult for us. It's our first exposure to that, the travel and coming back to play on the Sunday.

"We have to maintain the league form as much as we can to try to be round about that third position, get to the World Cup, then after that, start to get players back and hopefully kick on from there."