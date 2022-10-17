F﻿ulham v Aston Villa: Head-to-head stats

Fulham v Aston Villa head-to-head stats over 28 Premier League games. Wins: Fulham 6, Villa 11. Goals: Fulham 26, Villa 39. Clean sheets: Fulham 6, Villa 11

  • Fulham lost 3-0 in their last home league game against Aston Villa in September 2020 – they’ve never lost consecutive home league games against the Villans before.

  • Aston Villa won home and away Premier League games against Fulham the last time the sides met in 2020-21 – they last won three in a row against the Cottagers in October 2004.

  • Aston Villa have won just two of their past nine Premier League games against promoted sides (D3 L4), with both of those victories coming against Norwich last season.

  • Since the start of last season, Aston Villa have lost seven of their eight Premier League away games against London sides, with the exception being a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace. They’ve conceded in each of their past 12 top-flight visits to the capital, but on the other hand have only failed to score in one of their past 17.