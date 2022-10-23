Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers to BBC Match of the Day: "Collectively, we were very, very good. We carried a threat, and defensively we were excellent. Our pressing has been very good and all the goals were fantastic.

"Confidence will grow and we'll get better. The concentration is better, everybody is focussed, pressing at the right time and forcing teams into mistakes. Then we know we have the quality in the final third. We could have had more than four goals; we are growing nicely, but there is a long way to go."