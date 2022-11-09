H﻿arriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap

People are really surprised at the news. It's quite unnerving and unsettling, and we are probably set for a more turbulent few months than people were expecting.

There is split opinion. Fans would love to have no ceiling when it comes to transfers, but would be reluctant for Liverpool to be owned by a state and what comes with that.

FSG have had a successful reign and it could be a case of being careful what you wish for.

It's fair to say Liverpool are a team in transition and if the next period is concentrated on the ownership, it could have an effect on the pitch.

Whatever happens, fans' voices need to be heard.