Hib thank departing trio

Director of football Brian McDermott has thanked departing Hibs' departing trio for their "commitment and effort" during their time at the club.

Aiden McGeady, 37, ends a year-long spell having made 14 appearances, while goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski departs after six seasons, and short-term signing Mikey Devlin leaves to join Livingston.

McGeady commented: “I’ve enjoyed my time at Hibs and wish the lads, supporters, and the staff all the best for next season.”

Dabrowksi says Hibs will "always mean a lot to me", adding: "I had a special relationship with the supporters and will always be thankful for the way they welcomed me into the club."

And defender Devlin expressed gratitude for Hibs helping him back to full fitness, saying: “I’d like to thank the manager and the staff for building me back up and allowing me to trust my body again.

“I was going through a challenging time, so I’m so grateful for that. I’d also like to thank the lads for the way they welcomed me in; it was a great dressing room to be a part of."

In addition to the three departing first-team players, CJ Egan-Riley, Will Fish, Matthew Hoppe and Mykola Kuharevich returnto the parent clubs but Hibs are "exploring the options to retain some of the loans".

Goalkeeper Tom Carter and full-back Josh McCulloch have left the academy, while forward Ethan Laidlaw has been offered a new deal.