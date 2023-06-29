Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Talks are expected to take place this week to try and resolve the impasse over Mason Mount’s potential move to Manchester United.

United submitted what was said to be their final offer to Chelsea last week.

The Blues responded to the £55m bid by demanding £58m, with an additional £7m in add-ons.

United feel this is too much for a player in the final year of his contract and have pointed to the £50m deal Chelsea did for Raheem Sterling last season when the England man only had a year left on his Manchester City contract.

Chelsea have asked for talks and although United believe they are in a strong position – and the player wants to complete the move – it seems as though that will happen.

It is understood Chelsea are wary of the perception around selling one of their home-grown players, especially at a time when new manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to make his mark on the squad.