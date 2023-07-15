'Celtic close to Korean double deal'

Celtic are closing on a Korean double deal with Gangwon finally giving the green light to a £2.1m transfer for attacker Yang Hyeon-jun and midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu set to follow from Busan I-Park. (Sports Chosun), external

Dinamo Zagreb and Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic is among a number of options being considered by Celtic, who are in the market for someone to challenge Joe Hart for the first-team jersey, but Villarreal and Fenerbahce are also keen on the 28-year-old. (Sky Sports), external

Brazilian winger Tete says he is in no rush to decide his next destination as his agent continues to negotiate a departure from Shakhtar Donetsk and with the 23-year-old linked with Celtic having previously worked under manager Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City. (Daily Record), external

