Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Last season: 11th

Predicted 2023-24 position: 12th

There will be one very familiar figure missing from Selhurst Park this season as the great talisman Wilfried Zaha finally took his leave for Galatasaray.

Roy Hodgson's success in steadying the ship, and playing attacking football in the process, earned the 75-year-old another season at the helm. The Eagles will be well organised but they will miss Michael Olise with a hamstring injury although the exciting Eberechi Eze will provide plenty of flourishes.

Jefferson Lerma adds experience after his arrival from Bournemouth while the capture of 19-year-old Brazilian forward Matheus Franca from Flamengo in a deal worth £26m will create excitement.

Expect a Hodgson season. Stable, solid, no trouble.

