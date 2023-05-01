With Manchester City and Newcastle United up next, before a visit to West Ham and then Tottenham at Elland Road to close out the season, it is difficult to see where the points are coming from for Leeds United.

Following a humbling 4-1 defeat by Bournemouth, Javi Gracia's side remain just a point above the drop zone and with relegation rivals Leicester City and Everton playing on Monday, even that slender cushion is about to disappear.

"Leeds are a club in a real mess. Their signings have been odd in that they have signed a similar type of player - tricky wide players," former Blackburn and Chelsea striker Chris Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I worry about Leeds because of their last results and leaking goals. Javi Gracia had a decent start but seems to be in absolute freefall."

Former Brighton striker Glenn Murray added: "Leeds are a club I fear for. When Javi Gracia went in there was a reaction and it was positive, but they seem to have lost that momentum.

"They have to play Manchester City, Newcastle, West Ham and Spurs on the last day. That, for me, is the worst run-in of the bottom five."

The prospect of playing free-scoring Manchester City and Newcastle when you have the worst defensive record in the league is not a happy one and, with a month left of the season, Leeds fans' only source of positivity seems to be the poor form of their fellow relegation strugglers rather than anything offered by their side.