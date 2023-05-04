The morning's debate on our live coverage has been whether Erling Haaland is the Premier League's best ever striker?

Here is a selection of comments:

Ryan: Best ever! If Haaland drives City to the Champions League then for sure he will even be in the Hall of Fame, and City will start being called the one-man team like Real Madrid was with Cristiano Ronaldo. That’s the team Pep is turning City into. An all-dominating, elite squad that no one else can compete with.

Nick: Haaland definitely has all the potential to be the world and Premier League's best ever striker. Outstanding in the role, scores goals for fun, young, well north of six foot, strong as an ox and surprisingly quick. He is the total package. Shout outs for Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Harry Kane, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Wayne Rooney, Didier Drogba, Fernando Torres, Sergio Aguero and Crystal Palace’s Andy Johnson!

Rob: Far too early to talk about Haaland being the best ever. There have been many strikers who have had a few great seasons and then gone off the boil, looking at you Fernando Torres.