Leicester have won their final league game in just one of the past seven seasons (D3 L3) - a 4-1 victory at home to Southampton last season.

West Ham have lost their final league game in just one of the past six seasons (W4 D1) - a 3-1 loss away to Brighton last season.

Failure to win will see Leicester relegated from the Premier League, just seven years after winning the league title under Claudio Ranieri. They would be the second side to be relegated from the division after winning it, after Blackburn Rovers (champions 1994-95, relegated 1998-99 and 2011-12).