Raheem Sterling said of all the clubs he could have moved to, he felt Chelsea were "tailor-made" for him.

In his first news conference since arriving at Stamford Bridge, Sterling said: "At first, I had a few options but this was the one that was tailor-made for my personal goals.

"It made a lot of sense for my family and of course the direction that the club is going in. They have been in four or five finals in the last few years so they have shown they are a team that is competing and it is only going to get better. For me, with the new ownership and the takeover, it made a lot of sense.

"Coming back to London as a grown adult, I’ve been in the game a while, I’ve got my head on my shoulders, I know exactly what I want from my life and football so it feels like the perfect time to have a new challenge ahead of me.

"I’m excited about the opportunity and I've been given the opportunity again to showcase my talent".