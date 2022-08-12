Crystal Palace boss Patrick Viera has been speaking to the media before their game against Liverpool on Monday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Palace will still be missing James McArthur and James Tomkins, but Michael Olise has been training with the team and "there's a chance he could be in the squad".

On getting a result at Anfield, Vieira said: "Going to Anfield and defending for 90 minutes will be tough. We have to try to create chances to score goals."

On Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Fulham, he said: "It was the first game of the season. The team may not be at their best but for ourselves it'll be a different Liverpool team. We've improved from the last 10 days of training, maybe it's the same for them."

On the atmosphere of Anfield, he said: "It's difficult to find a better atmosphere. The players are really excited, it's a fantastic stadium and atmosphere."

He added: "We have to be brave and, with the strength we have, try to play that game with personality. We will try to perform our best."

