Viera on team news, Anfield and looking at Fulham result
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Viera has been speaking to the media before their game against Liverpool on Monday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Palace will still be missing James McArthur and James Tomkins, but Michael Olise has been training with the team and "there's a chance he could be in the squad".
On getting a result at Anfield, Vieira said: "Going to Anfield and defending for 90 minutes will be tough. We have to try to create chances to score goals."
On Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Fulham, he said: "It was the first game of the season. The team may not be at their best but for ourselves it'll be a different Liverpool team. We've improved from the last 10 days of training, maybe it's the same for them."
On the atmosphere of Anfield, he said: "It's difficult to find a better atmosphere. The players are really excited, it's a fantastic stadium and atmosphere."
He added: "We have to be brave and, with the strength we have, try to play that game with personality. We will try to perform our best."