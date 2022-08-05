Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish says Christian Benteke played a "crucial role" in the club's Premier League journey after the striker left for DC United.

Beneteke has linked up with new DC United head coach Wayne Rooney on a permanent deal after scoring 37 times in 177 games for the Eagles.

“Christian has played a crucial role in this club’s Premier League journey, making an immediate impact after signing and playing a central role in the squad ever since," said Parish.

"He’s someone I’ve enjoyed a great relationship with and he’s shown incredible loyalty staying with the club when he could easily have taken other options. We all wish him all the very best with the next stage of his career.”