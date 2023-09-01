Former Middlesborough and Fulham goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has been discussing how new signing Brennan Johnson will fit into Ange Postecoglou's side on the Friday Football Social: "Is he a starter? Possibly not straight away but he's certainly going to play a big part.

"Ange Postecoglou isn't going to be involved with bringing a player into the club, because I'm sure he's going to have had a big say on whether he comes or not, and obviously he's been a big admirer of Brennan Johnson for some time, so for me he's definitely going to be a big part player at some stage.

"Whether it's straight away or not is another thing. But he's got to come up to speed with the way Ange wants to play, because that's another level altogether in terms of intensity. We talk about intensity and a higher line of pressing than you get at Forest.

"With Ange, knowing what he's like and the way he wants his team to operate, Brennan is going to have to get used to that. I think that will definitely play a part and he will be used, eventually, as a main player."

