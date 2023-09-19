AC Milan 0-0 Newcastle - analysis

BBC Sport's Gary Rose: "Newcastle are back at the top table in Europe after a 20-year absence and while it wasn't a particularly glorious return, a 0-0 draw at a packed San Siro is certainly a credible result.

"Eddie Howe's side were not at their best and could have been two or three goals down as AC Milan dominated the first half, but a mixture of good saves and poor finishing ensured the scores were level at the break.

"The second half was much more even, and Newcastle almost snatched it in the last second through Sean Longstaff, but the visiting fans will feel there is more to come from their side on their Champions League return.

"Another level will certainly be needed, with Kylian Mbappe and co at PSG coming to St James' Park in their next European fixture."