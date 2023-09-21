Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport.

Fulham boss Marco Silva has been speaking before his side travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Here are the key lines:

On team news: “Sasa [Lukic] will still be out, as is Tosin [Adarabioyo]. All the others are available. Jedi [Antonee Robinson] is back training with the team."

On facing Crystal Palace: “Last time it went really well in our way [a 3-0 win on Boxing Day] after the World Cup break. A quality team managed by Roy [Hodgson], who it will be good to see back on the touchline again. Roy knows the club [Palace] very well. He made a huge impact in that football club again last season and helped in a difficult time."

On options in attack, including Carlos Vinicius: “We have three players who can play that position. It is important for a striker to score and have an impact on the game. We will see whether he will play.”

On his targets for this season: "I know what I want from this club. We come from a season that everyone should be proud of. We have to try and do our best to improve from last season."

