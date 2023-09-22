Sinisterra had 'good time' at Leeds but 'wanted to play in Premier League'

Luis Sinisterra in the Bournemouth dressing roomGetty Images

Luis Sinisterra has been speaking to BBC Radio Solent for the first time since leaving Leeds to join Premier League club Bournemouth on loan.

The 24-year-old winger said: "I had other options, but they were outside of England. It was really difficult with Leeds United, from the beginning, because they wanted me to stay.

"But of course I wanted to play in the Premier League. So, when Bournemouth came I just decided [to go] because I really wanted to play at the highest level possible. So that's why [I left]."

On whether he enjoyed his time at Leeds: "Yes I did, of course. Avoiding the relegation, I have had a really good time there, and my family as well. But, you know, my desire is always to play at the highest level. So I was looking for that.

"This was my decision. That's why last year I chose to come to Leeds - to play in the Premier League. Of course it's sad that we got relegated, but it's a really good team with really good people."

