Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham: Klopp reaction

Liverpool boss Jurge Klopp, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "A difficult game, but I'm really happy with the performance of my boys against a top team that might play Champions League next season.

"They have world class strikers on the pitch set up for counter-attacking. It makes life not easy, 1-0 down is difficult and we kept calm and forced the equaliser.

"Our mentality was incredible and the counter-pressing was a different level. But we faced an opponent set up for counter attacks with a full week to prepare, we accept that and it is a draw.

"We will keep going. We weren't tired - you are not as precise at the end of the game. They are down in the dressing room, it was intense. When you play top teams, you need luck in the decisive moments.

"I'm not happy, but not as sad as the players are right now and it is my job to explain why something happens like this. Kane and Son were completely rested, that is why it is so hard. That is why the quadruple is so unlikely, there is a reason nobody has done it in this country. We will keep going."