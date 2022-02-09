Natalie Bromley, No Nay Never, external

I can’t remember the last time I sat at Turf Moor and thought we had no chance of getting anything out of a game. But that’s precisely how I felt at half-time last night, after watching Paul Pogba’s strike sail through the air and land with a swagger into the back of Nick Pope’s net.

Then, something happened.

The team came out fighting. Fighting to give the Turf Moor faithful hope. Fighting for their Premier League lives. Weghorst terrorised a, dare I say it, slightly stunned United defence and his blossoming partnership with Jay Rodriguez may well prove vital in our determined survival hopes.

I had genuinely forgotten how to celebrate a goal, but my goodness did that feel nice when the roof erupted and the Burnley fans rose to their feet. The relief was palpable at the ground. Finally the fans had something to cling to.

But we have to start turning these draws into wins to have any chance of closing that gap. Everton are not going to get relegated so that Newcastle result was a blow as we have to finish above them if we are to survive.

You can only take one game at a time, but last night gave me a reason to believe it’s not all over. Twinkletoes Weghorst is the man.