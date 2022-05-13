Wolves hoping for a warm Molineux summer send-off

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Facing Norwich in the final home game of the season may be a mixed blessing for Wolves, and not only because Norwich have already won at Molineux this season in the FA Cup. Play well and win, and the home fans will most likely be generous as they wave the team off for the summer, via Anfield next week. Failure to win a game against the bottom-placed club, however, might make the last-home-game formalities rather more awkward.

Modern football is not always viewed through a long lens. Wolves are on course to finish eighth in the Premier League, which for reasons endlessly discussed on this page and countless others, is a creditable effort, and would certainly have been viewed as such last summer even before the first three games were lost.

Six years since the takeover by Fosun International, Wolves have clearly made enormous advances, from Championship under-performers to a top-half Premier League side, with players coveted by clubs at the very highest levels. But with the speed of the rise – and some of the rhetoric about having the very grandest visions for the future, powered by massive backing – expectations ran wild.

There are plenty of reasonable explanations for the dip in form since Wolves appeared to be threatening even the Champions League places at the end of February, many rooted in the vulnerability of their squad to injuries. Heavy defeats in the last two home games, as European hopes have faded, have been a sober reminder of just how much needs to be done – and spent – to push on any further towards those long-term dreams.

A good show against Norwich might not make much material difference to Wolves’ long-term position, but it would at least make the atmosphere a little lighter as most of their fans see them for the last time before the summer. But how many of the fans’ favourites will still be at Molineux when they return in August?